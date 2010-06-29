USPTO confirms MVTec's position on Cognex US patent

MVTec Software is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has cancelled all claims of U.S. Patent No. 6,850,646 that Cognex Corporation has asserted against MVTec.

Cognex has alleged in complaints filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and in federal court in Massachusetts that MVTec's HALCON product infringes certain Cognex machine vision patents related to matching technology. In response to the allegations, MVTec filed for re-examination of the patents with the USPTO on June 10, 2009. On June 22, 2010, the USPTO cancelled all claims of U.S. Patent No. 6,850,646 that Cognex has asserted against MVTec.