Change on executive board for Ruag Electronics

As of 14 June 2010, Andreas P. Herren is stepping down from the Executive Board of Ruag Holding and is resigning as CEO of Ruag Electronics. He decided to leave the company.

The CEO of RUAG Holding Ltd, Dr Lukas Braunschweiler, will take over the management of Ruag Electronics on an interim basis.



Dr Lukas Braunschweiler is assuming the management of Ruag Electronics on an interim basis. Reflecting the strategy of the Ruag Group as a whole, the aim is for Ruag Electronics to continue focusing on its core businesses. The main emphasis is on profitability, customer satisfaction – the principal customer being the Swiss Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports, i.e. the Swiss Army – employee motivation and international growth in the three business units Network Enabled Operations, Simulation & Training, and Homeland Security.



Ruag Electronics currently operates in Switzerland and Germany. With its headcount of 790, the division generated sales of 235 million Swiss francs in 2009.