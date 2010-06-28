EB to temporarily dismiss 100 for 90 days in Finland

EB, (Elektrobit) has concluded the personnel negotiations started on June 7, 2010, with its personnel in Elektrobit Wireless Communications and Elektrobit Corporation in Finland.

The target of the negotiations has been to adjust its operations and cost level in the second half of 2010 to correspond the temporarily decreased order volumes in Wireless Solutions Business.



As a result of the negotiations EB will temporarily dismiss approximately 100 employees full or part time for maximum of 90 days starting in July - August. If necessary, EB can execute additional temporary dismissals at maximum of approximately 100 employees during autumn. EB supports the competence development of the employees being temporarily dismissed by further extending its training programs significantly.



In case the temporary dismissals are being executed in full, the estimated cost savings in the second half of 2010 will be approximately EUR 1.7 million. This adjustment measure has no effect on the outlook for the first half of 2010 as announced in April 29, 2010. EB will give the outlook for the second half of 2010 in context with the interim report January-June 2010.