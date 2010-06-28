© AT&S PCB | June 28, 2010
Rigid PCB shipments up 31.4% on North-American market
Rigid PCB shipments were up 31.4% while bookings increased 45.8% in May 2010 from May 2009, according to IPC’s World PCB Production and Laminate Market Report.
Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 18.0% and bookings have grown 36.3%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 1.3% and rigid bookings increased 6.5%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in May 2010 continued its climb to 1.13.
Flexible circuit shipments in May 2010 were up 10.5%, and bookings were up 59.3% compared to May 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments were down 2.6% and bookings were up 16.7%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments went up 16.0% and flex bookings grew by 33.4%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in May 2010 made a long leap up to 1.18.
For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in May 2010 increased 29.6% from May 2009, as orders booked increased 46.8% from May 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 16.2% and bookings were up 34.7%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for May 2010 increased 2.2% and bookings went up 8.3%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in May 2010 increased to 1.13.
“Both yearly and monthly growth rates in the North American PCB industry are now positive,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “That means the industry is not only doing better than last year, but is growing monthly as well. Despite strong sales,” he added, “orders are growing even faster. That keeps moving the book-to-bill ratio up, which indicates continued sales growth this year.”
Book-to-bill ratios and growth rates for rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined are heavily affected by the rigid PCB segment. Rigid PCBs represent an estimated 90% of the current PCB industry in North America.
