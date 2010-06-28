Cham Battery and BMZ expand cooperation

Batterien-Montage-Zentrum (BMZ) and Cham Battery, a Chinese battery manufacturer, have signed an extensive cooperation agreement. BMZ now offers European-wide sales of high-current and high-capacity lithium-ion cells from Cham Battery.

"In the past three years of our cooperation, Cham Battery has always impressively proven that high quality and distinctive cost consciousness do not necessarily entail a contradiction. Unlike most of the other Chinese battery manufacturers, Cham Battery can maintain a position with regard to quality, safety and reliability comparable to products from renowned Japanese and Korean manufacturers. Thus, we are particularly pleased now also to be able to sell cells, which are ideally suited for use in price sensitive applications, from Cham Battery exclusively in Europe," said Timo Stegmann, Cham Battery Regional Sales Manager Europe at BMZ during the signing of the agreement.Photo caption: Seeking to jointly serve the European market with high-quality Chinese lithium-ion cells (from left): Winnie Yan, general manager international sales department at Cham Battery and Timo Stegmann, Cham Battery line manager at BMZ."Cham Battery not only exhibits an excellent safety and quality awareness, but also invests continuously in research and development. We consciously seek a close cooperation with customers so that we can take into account their requirements and suggestions during the development of new products. In this respect, BMZ - with its many years of expertise in the development and manufacturing of innovative, high-quality lithium-ion batteries - is the perfect sales and design-in partner for our company," added Winnie Yan, General Manager International Sales Department at Cham Battery.