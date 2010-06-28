Foxconn to outsource dorm management in China

Shenzhen-based Catic Property Management Co. and Kaiyuan Property Management Co. will take over the management of Foxconn's dormitories in the city.

The Taiwan-based EMS-giant has already signed contracts with both companies, which will take on the management of the dormitories (house some 220'000 of the reportedly 450'000 employees in the complex), reports China's state-owned news agency Xinhua.