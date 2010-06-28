Solutions contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract worth SEK 8.3 million with a customer in the automation industry. Delivery will be in 2010.

"This contract is a result of a long-term and good collaboration where we improve functionality, technological platform, and price of the end-product for the customer", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons. "We are taking an overall responsibility for the solution, while the customer focuses on application, marketing and sales."



Data Respons will deliver advanced systems that will be an integral part of the customer system and includes both customer adapted technology as well as advanced computer modules from the Data Respons partner network.