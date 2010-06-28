SMT & Inspection | June 28, 2010
Assembléon: Very successful business in recent months & more to come
Global manufacturer of SMT equipment Assembléon has been very successful in recent months. Business has picked up and the company that is headquartered in Holland was able to increase its global market share in the pick & place market, especially in the European region.
According to the most recent Jisso Protec data, Assembléon’s own shipment data confirms an outperformance compared to its competition in Europe.
Next to Eastern-Europe, the German market developed extremely well for the Dutch. Recently, Evertiq reported a deal between Assembléon and a global top 3 EMS company for equipment to produce smart phones. During the SMT Hybrid and Packaging show in Nuremberg, Assembléon announced deals with German based Technisat and EMS company Smyczek to provide equipment ranging from the flexible M-Series to the high volume A-series pick & place machines.
"We are especially proud that we were able to secure orders from these new customers", said Mr. Ton Cornelissen, general manager for Assembléon in Europe. "The pipeline of new projects is looking well and not only because of a very successful SMT Show this year", he continued in saying. “The order intake in Q1 and Q2 of this year is much higher than last year in total. We now expect to grow to a market share in Europe of close to 20 percent by the end of this year.”
The machines sold this year were from Assembléon's A- and M-Series. Customers specified that not only the hardware functionalities were the main criteria for making a decision in favor of the Dutch manufacturer. The variety in software propositions (Assembléon partners with industry experts like Valor) and its service and support packages complete a ‘full solution’ offer. This has been acknowledged to be the only way for manufacturers to make good end products.
Mr Cornelissen: “And if you combine this with ways to help manufacturers to invest in production equipment, like offering them leasing or renting concepts like our True Capacity on Demand model, you’ll be crossing over from being a supplier to become a valued partner for the Industry.”
