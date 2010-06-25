Komax lays off 45 in Switzerland, production transfer to USA

Komax will in the medium-term be integrating its thin-film activities into its new plant in York, USA. Up to 45 jobs will be cut in the coming months at the plant in Rotkreuz, Switzerland.

Business is continuing to develop very well in the crystalline segment, which accounts for around 85 percent of Komax's solar business.



The Komax Group is transferring its thin-film business from Rotkreuz to York, USA, where the Group established a new solar plant in 2009. This means that up to 45 jobs will be cut in the coming months at the plant in Rotkreuz, Switzerland. In taking this step, the Group is responding to the continuing decline in the thin-film solar market and is integrating this activity into its York site.



In contrast to the thin-film segment, the crystalline business, which accounts for some 85 percent of Komax's solar sales, has performed very well. In this area, Komax is benefitting from its strong market position and from major orders from Asia.