Sometimes, everything just goes awry

It should—and could have been—be a great party. The German PCB manufacturer Ruwel had invited staff and customers to workshop / day trip. But as already mentioned, sometimes everything goes wrong.

To introduce the new investor from China, the PCB manufacturer had organised a dragon boat race on the Spoy Canal in Kleve. 5 boats started off, but only 4 arrived at their destination with all men. A boat—made up of representatives of the main customers and the management—capsized and about 20 crew members went overboard.



There are no pictures available, however.