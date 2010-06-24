European Circuits opens new manufacturing plant

Scottish Enterprise (SE) Chief Executive Lena Wilson, together with Jim Mather MSP, Minister for Enterprise, Energy & Tourism performed the official opening of European Circuits Limited’s (ECL) new manufacturing plant in Clydebank (UK).

ECL was established just over ten years ago and manufactures and assembles a wide range of printed circuit boards for the electronics industry. With assistance from SE’s Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service (SMAS), the brand-new facility provides ECL with close to three-times the floor space of their previous site and has doubled its workforce to 33.SMAS was brought in to help improve current manufacturing methods and processes and devise an expansion plan to improve production.Lena Wilson, Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise, stated: “ECL is exactly the kind of ambitious, growing company we want to work with. We need more Scottish businesses to look at ways to improve their business, whether that’s developing new products, improving efficiencies or transforming business practices to improve competitiveness."Mark Briscoe, ECL Managing Director, explained: “Having pushed ahead with the plan formulated with SMAS, we’re now in a healthy position to react to increased demand as the economy recovers. Had we not done so, we would now be struggling with insufficient capacity and the space constraints of the old factory. The new site and plan has also helped us secure a new GBP 300k contract with Seven Telematics, which will see us design, manufacture and assemble a data acquisition/printer unit for Seven Telematics’ refrigerated trailer business.”