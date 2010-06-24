Jabil to divest all operations in Italy and France

Florida-based EMS-provider Jabil has entered into a letter of intent to divest its remaining manufacturing operations in France and Italy.

The divested operations would include 4 sites and approximately 1'500 people. This transaction is expected to close during the fiscal 4Q. The transaction is also subject to final negotiation of acquisition related documents, customary regulatory filings and approvals.



The EMS-provider will also start consultation with employees and their representatives, as their approval is also required for the final approval of the transaction.