Flextronics to close Hungarian facility?

EMS-providers Flextronics is to lay off 350 at their facility in Mór (Hungary). However, reports have it that the facility will actually be closed down.

Parts of the production are to move to China, local media reports suggest. Mór employees affected by redundancies have apparently been offered alternative jobs at Flextronics’ facility in Zalaegerszeg (Hungary).



Consultations with employee representatives are to begin during the last week of June.