OEZ Letohrad opens new assembly line in CZ

OEZ Letohrad will open a new assembly line to expand its production in the Czech Republic.

The company will expand the production of 3WL circuit breakers by up to 50,000 units per year. With this investment 195 new jobs will be created, according to CIA. The project started in June and the pilot production is expected to start in August and run until March next year.