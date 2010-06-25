DDC to supply to Airbus

Data Device Corporation (DDC) has been selected by Airbus to supply MIL-STD-1553 components for its new generation A350 XWB aircraft.

Airbus based its selection on DDC’s decades of experience supplying MIL-STD-1553 data bus boards, components, and software solutions for military, commercial, and aerospace applications, and competitive pricing. Another important consideration was that DDC’s products facilitate achieving RTCA/DO-254 Level A certification, a significant factor in the avionics industry.



"DDC is proud to have achieved the high standards required by Airbus to become a valued member of the team implementing MIL-STD-1553 solutions on the A350 XWB. DDC looks forward to working closely with Airbus and we are confident that our decades of MIL-STD-1553 experience will be a strong contributing factor to the success of the project", stated Mike Hegarty, DDC’s Principal Marketing Engineer.