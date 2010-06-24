V-PS: Clean up is well under way

During the morning of Monday 14 June there was a fire in the centre of the production facilities at the V-PS PCB factory in Aarle-Rixtel, The Netherlands. The Clean up operation is working as planned.

The routing machine, as well as the drilling and test equipment is now operational again. The machinery has already been used to finish panels which were already solder-resist coated. "A replacement for the black-hole process has been arranged - thanks to one of our colleagues in the PCB business", V-PS said. Plans to get this process operational as soon as possible are being made.The majority of the galvano machines have been tested and it appears that the damage is limited. Apart from 3 machines, the rest can be cleaned, reinstalled and put back in use.The PCB manufacturer is focussing its efforts for recommissioning the factory. This will take place in two phases: in the first phase V-PS aims to be able to undertake small scale production for prototypes and speed orders - and thus continue with its core activities. In the second phase, the company will complete the fullscale renewal of the plant.