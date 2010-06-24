Note to lay off in Sweden

The Swedish EMS-provider Note plans to lay off 15 more employees at their manufacturing location Norrtälje (Sweden).

Yesterday, Note issued a notice of Termination for an additional 15 employees at its production unit in Norrtälje. The EMS-provider plans to lay off mostly office staff, but blue collar workers are also affected.



"The move is part of our previously announced restructuring effort", explained Note's marketing director Sara Hallberg for evertiq. "We have started negotiations, but do not yet have a final decision."