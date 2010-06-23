Jabil revenue increase in Q3

Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2010 was $3.5 billion compared to $2.6 billion for the same period of fiscal 2009.

"Growth is accelerating and we now expect fiscal 2010 to be a record year for Jabil in terms of revenue and earnings," said Timothy L. Main, President and CEO. "We believe the company is uniquely well positioned for sustained growth and positive financial performance."



GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2010 was $96.5 million compared to a loss of $7.8 million for the same period of fiscal 2009.



GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2010 was $52.0 million compared to a net loss of $28.8 million for the same period of fiscal 2009.



GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2010 was $0.24 compared to a loss per share of $0.14 for the same period of fiscal 2009.



Core operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2010 was $131.9 million or 3.8 percent of net revenue compared to $29.0 million or 1.1 percent of net revenue for the same period of fiscal 2009.



Core earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2010 were $86.7 million compared to $8.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2009.