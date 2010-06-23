Organisational changes in Sweden and China for Kitron

Thomas Löfgren has been appointed General Manager for Kitron Sweden, starting July 1, 2010. Thomas will, in addition to this role, continue as Managing Director for Kitron Microelectronics in Jönköping.

In his role as General Manager, Thomas will be part of Kitron's Corporate Management Team and report to CEO Jörgen Bredesen. Thomas has been Managing Director of Kitron Microelectronics since 2004.



With effect from the same date Stefan Tjust has been appointed Managing Director of Kitron in Karlskoga. He will report to General Manager Kitron Sweden Thomas Löfgren. Stefan has, since February 2009, been Site Manager in our Karlskoga operations.



CEO Jörgen Bredesen has, since March 1, 2010, temporarily been acting as General Manager for Kitron Sweden and as Managing Director for Kitron in Karlskoga. Jörgen will, from July 1, step out of these roles as a consequence of the above-mentioned changes. Jörgen Bredesen will continue as Chairman of the board in Kitron and Kitron Microelectronics.



Furthermore, Yvonne Wenzel has been appointed as General Manager for Kitron Electronics Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co Ltd. Yvonne has several years of experience from management positions in various industries and holds a Master in Business Administration. Since 2007 she has been General Manager for Duramotive (Beijing) Co Ltd in China. Duramotive is a supplier to the automotive Industry with BMW as a customer.