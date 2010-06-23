SMT & Inspection | June 23, 2010
AW Europe invests in new Siplace SX line
Belgian company AW Europe, an AISIN company within the Toyota group, is expanding its manufacturing capacity for control systems and navigation devices for European customers by investing in 2 new lines with a total of four Siplace placement machines.
To keep the initial investment low but still be able to quickly ramp up the production on demand, AW Europe selected Siplace SX1 models. "AW Europe’s requirements are typical: Our potential sales to new customers are great, but also unpredictable, partly due to the unstable global economy. That’s why the scalable Siplace SX platform offers such an attractive solution: With the Siplace SX1, we are able to keep our initial investment low. When demand and sales increase, we can easily raise our line performance by simply adding more SX gantries," is how Jean-Francois Leduc, Supervisor Operations Electronical Production at AW Europe, describes the reason why AW Europe picked Siplace.
AW Europe chose Siplace SX for its investment and performance flexibility. From left : Caudy Damien, Siplace, Jean-Francois Leduc, AW Europe, and Laurent Luigetti from AW Europe during the pre-acceptance at the Siplace Headquarters in Munich.
The Belgian automotive supplier will use the four Siplace SX1 machines to add two new SMT lines for the production of navigation devices, which a German manufacturer then installs in cars destined for China. Since the Chinese car market is booming, AW may have to increase its production capacities on short notice. The new lines will employ two Siplace SX1 machines each. The machines are equipped with a fast Siplace Speedstar CP20 head and a highly flexible Siplace Multistar CPP head.
"With its investment and performance scalability as well as its traceability, which is critical in the automotive field, the Siplace SX is the kind of platform that meets our requirements. As soon as this June we will have SMT lines that are scalable in line with demand," says Jean-Francois Leduc.
