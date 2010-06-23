Rimaster recovers fast from recession

Rimaster has made a fast and strong recovery after the global recession, including hiring of staff and again getting substantial orders form new as well as current customers.

From January 1, 2010, workforce has increased globally with more than 100 persons, from 311 in January to 440 on June 1. Facing diminishing sales in late 2008, the Rimaster Group in 2009 took strong action to counter the crisis, including a reduction of workforce and a major review of organisation on group level as well in the business units.



– We are for sure a stronger company today, compared to this time a year ago, thus better suited to face any customer requirements, Rimaster Group CEO Jan-Olof Andersson says.