General Dynamics UK acquires Kylmar

General Dynamics UK, a business unit of General Dynamics, acquired the privately held Kylmar (KMC) Limited. The value of the cash transaction has not been disclosed.

Kylmar is based in Andover, Hampshire, England, and has approximately 50 employees. Kylmar has been supplying electro-optic equipment and systems into the UK military intelligence and Special Forces for counter-terrorism applications for nearly two decades.



"I am delighted to welcome Kylmar to General Dynamics UK," said Dr Sandy Wilson, General Dynamics UK's president and managing director. "Their optronics expertise and products are at the core of today's defence and security needs and are used in such applications as force protection, IED detection and border/perimeter security. Their capabilities will strengthen General Dynamics UK's C4ISTAR offerings in a wide range of areas and will enable us to expand the breadth of products and services we provide to existing and new customers alike."