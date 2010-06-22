CTS to produce turbocharges mainly for Europe

CTS automotive products has received a production program for its turbocharger sensor by one of the world's manufacturers of turbochargers.

These turbochargers will be used on light vehicle applications primarily in European markets. The program is for a unique linear design sensor for a twin stage turbocharger application to improve power, performance and fuel economy.

Production is anticipated to begin late 2010 with initial revenues over the life of this five-year program to exceed $4 million, potentially doubling as these new systems become fully adopted.