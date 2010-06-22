Is Infineon window-shopping?

Looking at finances of around EUR 2.5 billion, the German chip manufacturer Infineon believes itself in a very good position for any short-term acquisition, if opportunities should arise.

"Through bonds and authorized capital, we would theoretically talking about EUR 1.5 billion." Marco Schröter, CFO at Infineon, told the FTD. The company itself has about EUR 1.5 billion in possible pocket money. Although he believes larger acquisitions are quite realistc, such would need to be well considered. He stresses that the company does not waht to act hasty, making ill-considered moves.



Although the CFO are significantly more aggressive in his wording that Infineon-boss Peter Bauer, he says that there are "currently no specific plans".