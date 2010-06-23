SMT & Inspection | June 23, 2010
Ipetronik with new climatic/acoustic test chamber
Ipetronik has successfully put a new climatic/acoustic test chamber into operation at its Technology Center in Baden-Baden, Germany.
Automakers are under increasing pressure to build vehicles that produce the lowest possible quantities of emissions at the highest levels of fuel efficiency while simultaneously achieving longer life cycles and delivering greater performance. Especially for electric and hybrid power trains, this requires new forms of testing with many changes related to climate control and acoustics.
In order to support the automotive industry in this environment by providing ultramodern test and measurement equipment and the corresponding engineering services, Ipetronik has built a new climatic/acoustic test chamber. As a testing rig for the complete vehicle, it can simulate any climate zone – from temperatures below zero to a tropical climate.
This makes it possible to test a vehicle’s air conditioning and heating systems under all typical customer conditions. The tests encompass both the primary functionality of these systems as well as the acoustic abnormalities that might arise.
In addition, Ipetronik has a highly flexible testing rig for examining power units. This includes two vaporizer systems, a leakage lab, and many possibilities for modifying climate control systems and vehicle prototypes on site.
"In recent years, Ipetronik has seen strong demand for development and engineering services. The main focus here has been on areas such as the development of systems for electric and hybrid vehicles", said Andreas Wocke, general manager of Ipetronik.
Along these lines, Walter Zipp, acoustic specialist at Ipetronik explains the purpose of the newly built chamber: "In order to be able to help our customers perform increasingly complex test and measurement tasks, we have put a new climatic/acoustic test chamber into operation that is among the most modern of its kind within the European automotive industry."
