Foxconn to produce Nokia's new tablet device?

Nokia is eyeing the tablet devices market and is rumoured to plan the launch of an ARM-based tablet device.

The tablet device will apparently be released during the 4Q this year. Likely manufacturing partner is said to be Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn, reports Padgadget. The device is to adopt the operating system from Linux and will be between 7-9 inches. Nokia has already completed approximatly 100 samples that are ready for testing, the report continues.