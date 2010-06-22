Ericsson Estonia triples turnover

In 2009, Ericsson's unit in Estonia more than tripled its turnover year on year to EEK 1.5 billion (around EUR 95 million); profit was EEK 37 million (around EUR 2.3 million).

The unit's largest customer, besides the Swedish parent group, is the Estonia-based mobile operator EMT. During the last year, Ericsson Estonia invested EEK 167 million (around EUR 10.6 million). Most of the investment budget was spend on new production equipment and fittings in the facility, reports bbn.