PCB improves strongly in March 2010

The March sales for German PCB manufacturers were 16.7% higher than in February 2010, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

Compared to March 2009, turnover had increased by 43.5%. If we look at the quarterly figures: in 1Q/2010 sales were up 29% when compared to 1Q/2009. It has thus reached the levels of 2008 again.February already saw a very strong oerder intake, which was still topped in March - up by 19%. This figure can be compared to 2000 and represents and increase of 25% over the average of the last decade. The first quarter closed with an increase of 113% compared to 1Q/2009.Many companies are utilising capacities really well. As a result of capacity and personnel adjustments during 2009, delivery times have already increased significantly. Additonal to that, for the 3Q/2010 - main production time for many PCB companies - a shortage of materials (especially laminates) put further pressure on operations.This graphic has a zoom function.For the past 9 months, the book-to-bill ratio was over 1 and has been levelled out at around 1.29 since the beginning of the year. This indicates to further growth in turnover.As a result of ever-increasing demand, companies have started to re-hire staff. Staff number increased by 1.5% compared to February 2010. However, compared to March 2009, it remained 4.2% lower. Through short-work many companies were able to hold on to qualified staff, so that the number of new hires is not as strong as sales growth. If demand continues to be strong, a further increase in staff numbers is to be expected.