MBO of electroplating operation at Elma Electronic AG

In line with its future production strategy, Elma Electronic AG has decided to spin off the electroplating operation and sell it to Mr. Fredi Läubli, who has acted as Head of Department of Elma Electronic for many years.

The parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential. Fredi Läubli incorporates eloxalwerk züri-oberland ag as per July 1, 2010. The company is based in Wetzikon ZH. The complete team of 13 employees will be re-employed by the newly founded company.



Over the past years, the electroplating operation of Elma Electronic AG, Wetzikon was able to acquire orders outside the customer base of Elma continuously. Thus a solid clientele was developed which enables the management-buy-out and allows to run the electroplating as an independent company.



As of July 1, 2010 eloxalwerk züri-oberland will be an independent supplier of electroplating solutions for aluminium. Due to the expertise with many years of know-how, constant interaction with the customers and a continuous development of the services, the customers will benefit from a competent and reliable partner in the surface refinement. With more than a hundred programs, eloxalwerk züri-oberland provides solutions for nearly every aluminium part.