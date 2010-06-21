TPV's Polish plant increase revenue for the company in Europe

The Group’s consolidated revenue for the quarter reached US$2.4 billion, representing an increase of 72.9% from the US$1.4 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Geographically, revenue derived from Europe amounted to US$805.3 million, contributing 33.8% to the total turnover (1Q 2009: 22.1%) as a result of the sizeable and rapid growth in its revenue base led by the increased output from the Group’s Poland plant, as well as the incremental revenue generated by its newly licensed Philips-brand monitor business. The buoyant China market followed, contributing 27.7% (1Q 2009: 32.0%).



North America and the rest of the world contributed 17.7% (1Q 2009: 27.7%) and 20.8% (1Q 2009: 18.1%) respectively.