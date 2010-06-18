Jabil to sell French plant to Mercatech

EMS-provider Jabil Circuit is said to plan to sell its manufacturing facility in Brest (France) to U.S. investment fund Mercatech.

Merchatech said it would retain the EMS-activity at the facility, but plans to invest (around EUR 3 - 4 million) to make the facility fit for manufacturing for the photovoltaic sector. The project seems to be already in its final stages and the transaction is apparently scheduled to close in July.



Merchatech plans to incorporate Brest into a new company 'Compétence' along with 4 other manufacturing facilities in France & Italy: Brest (216 employees / France), Gallargues (25 / France), Cassina de Pecchi (465 / Italy), Marcianise (832 / Italy) and Scandicci (371 / Italy, former Electrolux facility).