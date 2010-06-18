Infineon makes use of IBM-fab in Vermont (USA)

IBM will manufacture Infineon-designed highly-secure ICs used for secure identification applications, including electronic passports compliant with international travel regulations and the U.S. Personal Identity Verification (PIV) cards.

The planned production at IBM's chip fabrication plant in Burlington, Vermont, provides U.S. manufactured components for suppliers to U.S. government electronic identification programs.



Infineon and IBM began a collaboration in 2007 that included licensing of the 130nm embedded Flash technology used to produce advanced security ICs. This established technology base will be used to manufacture security microcontrollers based on the Infineon SLE 78 architecture, which features ’Integrity Guard’ hardware security technology.



”Manufacturing at the IBM Trusted Foundry enables us to meet the specific needs of the U.S. government for in-country production from a security certified high-volume, high-quality source,” said Dr. Joerg Borchert, Vice President of the Chip Card & Security Division at Infineon Technologies North America Corp. ”Our plant in Dresden, Germany, has provided ICs for the U.S. ePassport since 2006. We now have a U.S. site that is fully-qualified to supply security microcontrollers and related products with the highest levels of security available in a production IC today.”