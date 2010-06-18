Two new SMT lines at Fideltronik

It will be lines number 15 and 16 for the Polish EMS-provider Fideltronik. The company invested in equipment made by DEK, Universal and Agilent.

Two new SMT lines will be installed in July 2010 and were financed both with own resources and through subsidies from the EU.



Each line consist of a DEK screen printer, a chip shooter Universal Genesis GC-120 (two modules), a pick&place Universal Genesis GI-07 (one module) a reflow oven from Victronics Soltec, an AOI made by Agilent and transport units. The real capacity of each line comes to 100.000 cph. However, reaching maximum capacity for the new lines is scheduled for September 2010.



The EMS-provider also said that it will hire an additional 30 staff for after SMT operations.