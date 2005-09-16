Arrow appoints Senior Vice President<br>and Chief Supply Chain Officer

Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced the appointment of Bhawnesh Mathur, age 47, as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer.

Mr. Mathur will be responsible for integrating and establishing strategy and leading business performance in the company's core disciplines of supplier marketing, asset management, global supply chain solutions, global logistics, environmental solutions, continuous process improvement, customer advocacy and information technology. He will report to William E. Mitchell, president and chief executive officer of Arrow Electronics.



Jan Salsgiver, vice president, Global Strategy and Operations, has been named executive vice president, Arrow Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America (EMEASA), reporting to Germano Fanelli, president, Arrow EMEASA. She will retain responsibilities for tactical worldwide supplier marketing and will assume new leadership responsibilities as she and Mr. Fanelli work together to implement the company's One Europe strategy and develop growth opportunities.



"We are delighted to welcome Bhawnesh Mathur to Arrow's executive management team," said Mr. Mitchell. "His addition is another example of how Arrow intends to continue to accelerate progress in the execution of our business strategies.



"Jan Salsgiver brings many years of superior experience developing customer and supplier relationships, as well as leading and transforming organizations," added Mr. Mitchell. "I am pleased that she has accepted the newly created role of executive vice president, Arrow EMEASA, and will continue to provide her expertise in supplier marketing to the business. These decisions demonstrate our commitment to grow and develop our management team to ensure sustainable success."



Mr. Mathur served as executive vice president at Sanmina-SCI (SSCI) from 2000 to 2005 with responsibilities for global logistics and services, inventory and supply chain management. While at SSCI he led all aspects of developing, selling and operations for the company's new logistics and repair services entity. He is a 21-year veteran of IBM, serving in many executive capacities including manufacturing plant management, global procurement, supply chain management and e-business programs. Mr. Mathur holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Florida and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Arizona.



Ms. Salsgiver joined Arrow Electronics in 1982 and has held a variety of leadership positions throughout her career, including president, Arrow North American Components; president, Arrow/Zeus; president, Arrow/Schweber; and vice president, Supplier Services. She is on the Board of Directors of Marubun/Arrow, a joint venture in Japan. Ms. Salsgiver began her career in sales with IBM. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Cornell University and a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.