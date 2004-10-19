Solectron Completes<br>Microtechnology Divestiture

Solectron has completed the sale of its Microtechnology business to Francisco Partners. Also appoints new President of EMEA.

The transaction is part of Solectron's previously announced plan to sell certain assets that are not central to the company's future strategy. The Microtechnology business produces frequency control products and hybrid microcircuits. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Solectron also appointed Matti Virtanen to the newly created position of senior vice president and president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He joined the company Oct. 4.



The appointment of Virtanen, who will serve as the company's senior executive in the region, is part of an effort to strengthen Solectron's business and overall presence in EMEA. He will lead all customer-related activities for Solectron customers based in EMEA. Virtanen reports to Marty Neese, executive vice president of Worldwide Sales and Account Management.



"Matti will be a tremendous addition to our team in the region. He is an experienced leader who will help us build relationships, identify customer needs and satisfy those needs," Neese said. "His appointment is a signal of our commitment to develop our business with companies throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa."



Virtanen has more than 20 years with major electronics companies. In the 1980s, he held sales management and marketing roles with Nokia. From 1990 through 2002, Virtanen held several positions at Compaq, including general management in Finland, business development in Europe, as vice president of worldwide distribution channels and as vice president and managing director of Compaq Computer in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He joined Hewlett-Packard through its acquisition of Compaq in 2002 and most recently was HP's vice president and managing director of International Sales Europe. Virtanen, a native of Finland who lives in Germany, holds a master of science degree in computer science, business management and HVAC from the Helsinki University of Technology.