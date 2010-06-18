Siplace participates in industry recovery

Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems (SEAS) noted a significant increase in the number of visitors at the 2010 SMT/Hybrid/Packaging trade show in Nuremberg compared with last year, as well as 35% more concrete project inquiries.

"The show was completely different this year. Only minutes after the doors opened each day, the Siplace booth was packed with people. Customers approached us almost without warning with concrete investment and expansion projects, and there is a clear trend towards 'intelligent' production. More flexibility on the production floor, faster product changeovers with no line stops and more efficiency and transparency – that’s what the show visitors were clearly most interested in," said Gabriela Reckewerth, who is in charge of global marketing on the Siplace team.Left to right: Erich Schulte, Managing Director Tectron GmbH; Christoph Rücker, Siplace Sales; Volker Schneider, Managing Director Tectron GmbH; Dieter Rentzsch, Siplace Sales.Many concrete deals such as the one for a Siplace X line with electronics manufacturer Tectron in Worbis are evidence that the industry is willing to invest again. And to set themselves apart from the competition, more and more customers focus on state-of-the-art technology.The management of Germany-based EMS-provider Tectron was impressed by the advantages and the performance of its new Siplace X line consisting of a Siplace S4 and a Siplace X3 with 20-nozzle Pick & Place heads and the new Siplace Multistar. In addition to the already comprehensively equipped Siplace lines, this new production line offers new possibilities at Tectron GmbH, especially with the introduction of flexible set up concepts while making its entire production environment more efficient.The Siplace team was also able to sign several project deals for the Siplace SX based on the new Siplace Peak Demand and Siplace Floating Demand rental models. "Scalability in production and financing – that’s the unique Siplace concept which allows electronics manufacturers to adjust dynamically to rapidly changing markets. Not just the production, but the financing ‘breathes’ in line with demand, and the new financing options reduce the initial investment by roughly half, which is something that every CFO or controller appreciates. We made the right choice when we decided not to put our ambitious development targets on hold during the crisis," says Gabriela Reckewerth, head of global marketing at Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems.