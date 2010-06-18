Foxconn to move all non-iPhone manufacturing from Shenzhen?

EMS-provider Foxconn is rumoured to move all non-iPhone manufacturing to other locations in Asia.

Foxconn has already announced that it would move some productions to other Chinese manufacturing locations. The EMS-provider aims bring Chinese migrant workers closer to their families. Rumours now have it that the company is to move all non-iPhone production away from Shenzhen. Whether or not this production will be moved too (eventually) is not clear.