Infineon: Gloves are off

The German chip manufacturer Infineon has apparently commissioned further help in the sale of it mobile phone chip unit.

The chip maker has appointed U.S. bank JP Morgan to examine all possible options for its mobile phone chip unit, writes Financial Times Deutschland in an article. Alle strategic options are to be considered, which also includes a possible sale of the business unit.



Rumours of a possible sale have been around for quite a while and US chip manufacturer Intel has been mentioned as a buyer numerous times.