Top10 automotive suppliers shake-up

The Top100 Automotive Suppliers of fiscal 2009 / 2010 were given a good shake. Is the German supplier Bosch still Top1?

The annual ranking of the Top100 automotive suppliers worldwide—compiled by the magazine Automobil Produktion—remarks that the sales volume of the Top automotive suppliers has reduced by a significant USD 136 billion during the last fiscal year, now reaching USD 578 billion.



The ten largest automotive suppliers worldwide:



1. Denso

2. Bosch

3. Continental

4. Bridgestone

5. Aisin Seiki

6. Michelin

7. Magna

8. Goodyear

9. Johnson Controls

10. Faurecia