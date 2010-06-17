Carmanah & Flextronics team to support oil spill containment efforts

Carmanah Technologies, through its marine partnership with Finnish Sabik Oy, is providing Carmanah/Sabik solar LED marine lanterns for marking oil spill containment booms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Through the efforts of Carmanah’s authorized marine distributor in Texas, several hundred white and yellow Carmanah/Sabik Model 502 and M650 solar LED marine lanterns have already been deployed to mark areas such as open bays and waterways where the presence of containment booms poses a risk to navigational safety.



Carmanah is working with its Houston-based manufacturing partner (EMS-provider Flextronics) to fast-track production and delivery of several hundred additional lights in the coming days.



"Our customer had tried and abandoned a battery-powered marking light due to performance issues and ongoing maintenance requirements. They asked us to provide a maintenance-free, cost-effective alternative that could be trusted to perform reliably in a range of operating conditions,” said Carmanah distributor Jeff Sandel, Vice President of Laporte, Texas-based Channel Safety and Marine Supply.