Fire at V-PS: No injuries were reported

Monday morning, 14 June, shortly after 11:00am a fire broke out in the shop floor of V-PS' PCB factory in Aarle-Rixtel in the Netherlands.

By 12:30 pm the fire brigade had extinguished the fire. The evacuation of the building was fast, efficient and entirely successful - there were no injuries at all. The fire brigade confirmed that no toxic or dangerous chemicals were released.Unfortunately there was damage to the property and parts of the machine park are not (for the time being) in a useable state. The insurers are now busy assessing the extent of the damage and a lot of effort is being made to clean up.The IT systems and the sales offices were left untouched allowing both the sales and CAD teams to start work again immediately. As a priority the sales team is contacting all customers with current orders. Orders which were already completed and ready for shipment will be shipped as soon as possible."For other orders V-PS is working with its customers to provide suitable solutions just as customers expect from V-PS. With V-PS' wide network it has enough alternatives for internal fabrication with other producers to take up the backlog", the PCB manufacturer stated.V-PS expects to have some of its own production capacity restored shortlyThe sales and CAD teams are operating normally and are available to support customers with current, future and repeat orders. All of customers' PCB data are intact and 100% available for customers' use. The QA department is also on-line to ensure, as usual, the quality of delivered PCBs.