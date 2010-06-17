Electronics Production | June 17, 2010
Beckhoff establishes subsidiary in Malaysia
Beckhoff Automation is strengthening its presence in the South-East Asian market with its own subsidiary in Malaysia. The company premises in Petaling Jaya near the capital Kuala Lumpur were officially opened at the beginning of June 2010.
"Our sales figures in Malaysia have risen continuously in parallel to the economic growth of the country”, explains Kai Ristau, International Sales Manager at Beckhoff Automation, Germany. "That has prompted us to establish our own branch office in Malaysia. With the establishment of this company, we are pursuing our strategy of advancing our position in the Malaysian automation market through intensified commitment in terms of personnel and capital."
Beckhoff has already been represented in Malaysia since December 2000 by TDS Technology (S) Pte Ltd. The cooperation with TDS, which is based in Singapore, will continue.
Beckhoff wants to strengthen its position in the South-East Asian market further with the establishment of a new subsidiary in Malaysia. (from left) Joshua Alexander Rusdy, Area Sales Manager, Beckhoff Head Office Germany; Anthony Gan, Managing Director of Beckhoff Malaysia; Kai Ristau, International Sales Manager, Beckhoff Head Office Germany
The headquarters are located in the “Surian Tower” in Petaling Jaya, in the midst of the lively, emerging region of Mutiara Damansara (Klang Valley). "Petaling Jaya is not far from Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, and is one of the strongest industrial regions of Malaysia, which was decisive for the choice of location", explains Kai Ristau. In the medium-term the intention is to open a further office in Penang.
Anthony Gan has been appointed Managing Director of Beckhoff Malaysia. He has thorough knowledge of the automation industry and is very familiar with the European and Malaysian markets. "Our goal is to make system integrators and mechanical engineering customers conscious of the advantages of PC- and EtherCAT-based control technology and to bring them to the point where they can compete with the world’s leading OEM producers”, says Anthony Gan, explaining the objective. “We will be bringing our technology and know-how more forcefully into the market not only by training, but also by close cooperation with technical colleges and universities."
