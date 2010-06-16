Marantz appoints Eltraco to support Nordic customers

Marantz Business Electronics has signed Eltraco to provide exclusive support for customers in the Nordic region.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Eltraco adds new territories Estonia and Finland to its existing Marantz charges, becoming the AOI specialist’s sole distributor for the entire Nordic market.



Eltraco’s appointment sees the Swedish electronics manufacturing equipment distributor assume the role previously held for Marantz by the Nylund group. The new Marantz distributor will serve growing demand for the company’s Automated Optical Inspection technology product line by reinforcing sales and support opportunities for customers in the Nordic region.



The extension of the distribution agreement was partly driven by the move of respected Marantz Sales Engineer, Matti Luotola from Nylund to Eltraco. By appointing Eltraco as distributor for regions previously covered by Matti at Nylund, Marantz ensures he will continue to oversee ongoing service consistency and quality for customers in all Nordic territories in his new role at Eltraco.



Commenting on the new agreement, Marantz Business Electronics General Manager Henk Biemans explains: "I’m delighted to welcome Eltraco as our new distributor for Estonia and Finland and consequently, as our sole distributor for the Nordic region. Our customers in this region have always experienced a high level of service from Eltraco and many of them have built extremely positive working relationships with Matti. Following these new arrangements, I can assure Marantz customers in Estonia and Finland that they can continue to expect the extremely high service levels to which they are accustomed."