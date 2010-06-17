Agilent & Goepel collaborate

The UCM3070 Boundary Scan plug-on module for the Agilent Utility Card of the Agilent Medalist i3070 Series 5 In-Circuit tester is part of a marketing agreement between the two high-tech companies.

"This collaboration brings about greater user flexibility when it comes to boundary scan testing for printed circuit board assemblies", said Bettina Richter, marketing manager of Goepel electronic. “With the UCM3070 our customers have the opportunity to use their Boundary Scan test, generated with our System Cascon software, on the Agilent Medalist i3070 Series 5 in-circuit test system."



"The UCM3070 can easily integrate to the Agilent Medalist i3070 Series 5 through the Agilent Utility Card," said Adrian Cheong, i3070 product manager of Agilent’s Measurement Systems Division. "This provides an opportunity for our customers to save on test development time when they have already developed a boundary scan test during prototype or even at the new product introduction stage using Goepel electronic’s Scanbooster product."