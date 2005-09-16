movistar chooses Nokia

Telefónica Móviles Chile has signed an agreement with Nokia to expand its movistar branded GSM/GPRS mobile telephone network nationwide, continuing the operator's commitment to deliver the best and most advanced technology in the Chilean market. The expansion will increase the network coverage and will improve its capacity to transmit mobile data and voice to movistar customers.

"Nokia already has demonstrated the capacity to deliver and start up our EDGE/GSM and GPRS networks, fulfilling the most demanding norms," says Oliver A. Flögel, General Manager, movistar Chile. "This new contract will allow us to grow as we evolve toward more advanced mobile services, allowing us to deliver to our five million customers the latest products and value added services with the best coverage. Our daily efforts are oriented to satisfying the communications requirements of Chileans, making sure that mobile technology makes life easier."



"We are very pleased to further strengthen our strong business relationship with movistar in Chile, allowing them to offer to their customers the most advanced mobile services and technology," says Patricio Valenzuela, Account Director, Networks, Nokia.



Under the contract, Nokia will expand and update movistar's radio network nationwide, including Nokia base stations and base stations controllers, as well as an expansion of the operator's GPRS network. Nokia will also provide services that include planning, set up and network optimization.



With this agreement Nokia continues as the sole GPRS and GSM radio access network supplier to Telefónica Móviles Chile. In October 2003, Telefónica Móviles Chile launched Latin America's first commercial EDGE services with the Nokia EDGE solution.