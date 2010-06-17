tbp electronics invests further

The EMS-provider tbp electronics has invested further into accommodating the increasingly stringent requirements for cleanliness from its customers.

"Increasingly more customers are setting specific requirements for the cleanliness of the printed circuit board assembly’s (pcba’s) being delivered. Not so much out of aesthetic considerations, but because of the detrimental effect of contaminants like dust and vapours when used in certain environments", the EMS-provider explains.



The quality of cleaning in the conventional production process has proven to fall short of the more stringent requirements for cleanliness. The pcba's might look clean, but in fact, too much residue is still left behind. This residue is comprised not only of dust particles, but also consists of flux residue that remains behind after the soldering process. Even the use of no-clean flux doesn't provide adequate results. This residue could produce unwanted vapours later on. That risk is even greater when these pcba's have to operate in vacuum environments.



To meet the demand for cleaner pcba's, the EMS-provider tbp purchased two additional machines that subject the pcba's to an intensive cleaning process. The machines are already up and running: one at their manufacturing location in Geel and one in Dirksland.