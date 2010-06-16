Efore hampered by shortage of components

Finland-based EMS-provider sees its fiscal result (for the 6-month period / November 2009 - April 2010) adversely

affected by the component shortage which weakened the result by EUR 0.8 million during the second quarter.

Net sales for the EMS-provider for the report period totalled EUR 15.7 million (corresponding period in last fiscal: EUR 20.5 million). The increase compared with the previous quarter was EUR 1,8 million (12,7 %). The company costs were adversely affected by the poor availability of the components which decreased the sales.The result of operating activities was EUR -0.9 million (EUR 0.8 million). According to the company’s estimation the result was adversely affected by the component shortage which weakened the result by EUR 0.8 million during the second quarter. Efore also stated that it could not respond to the demand as per customers' expectations due to the exceptionally poor availability of the components and the extended delivery times.However, the EMS-provider was also able to open a new product development center in Shenzhen, in Southern part of China in May 2010. At the moment, the Shenzhen product development center employs approximately 15 product development professionals, the company continued in saying.Resulting from the market recovery and due to the costs adjustment actions made, the company estimates that both net sales and result of operating activities of the current fiscal year will gradually show an improvement compared to the previous fiscal year.