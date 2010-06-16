Wittenborg to move production from Denmark to Italy

N&W Global Vending is to move the production of Wittenborg machines from Odense, Denmark, to the company's production facilities in Valbrembo, Italy.

The aim is to strengthen Wittenborg's position in the market, reduce fixed costs and align future production capacities with anticipated industry demand trends, the company stated.



"We believe Wittenborg is a strong brand, very much appreciated in the international vending market. It is always our aim to continuously improve our performance and to be able to deliver better services and products to our customers. Unfortunately, the international financial crisis has also affected N&W, and the company has to act accordingly. The production of Wittenborg machines is intended to be transferred to the Italian production facilities, where the Wittenborg R&D department is already based. It is also our intention to create a strong sales and service organization in Odense, Denmark, to support our Scandinavian Market", says Antonio Cavo, N&W Global Vending CEO.



N&W's Danish management has already informed the employees—around 300 employees in Odense will be affected by the decision—about the intention to gradually move the production of Wittenborg to the facilities in Italy. The management will as soon as possible start negotiations with the workers' unions to find an agreement.