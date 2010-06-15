ADD Semiconductor signs agreement with Paltek

ADD Semiconductor, based in Zaragosa (Spain), has named Paltek as its sole distributor to extend the company's reach to Japan.

Effective immediately, Paltek will provide dedicated distribution and engineering support for all ADD Semiconductor products in Japan.



Jesus Teijero, worldwide VP of sales at ADD Semiconductor, commented: "Japan is one of the leading countries in driving energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint. It hosts several of the world's top utility meter manufacturers and offers a large market opportunity in implementing smart-grid, lighting, and building and residential energy management systems. Paltek has extensive experience in launching products in wireless and wireline communications fields, and in providing deeply technical engineering support, critical factors towards our success in the Japanese market."



Naohide Yabuki, Paltek general manager, smart-grid development group, added: "We are delighted by ADD Semiconductor's decision to work with us as it expands into Japan. The technology for lower-frequency PLC has matured and ADD Semiconductor's technological leadership, market share, and role as a founding member of the PRIME Alliance (PoweRline Intelligent Metering Evolution), the core of the European 'OPEN meter' initiative, will enable new economies of scale and greatly improves the economics and efficiency of powerline communications."