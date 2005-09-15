Flextronics to lay off 162

EMS provider Flextronics ODM Finland Oy is reducing its workforce by 162 workers in Uleåborg and Kuopio in Finland. This means that over the half of the employees in theese towns will lose their jobs.

The company in concentrating its business to Asia. The company has operations in China, Korea and Singapore.



Uleåborg is getting the hardest hit where 127 workers has to go. In Kuopio the workforce is going to be reduced by 33 employees.



The lay-offs will be completed within a year.